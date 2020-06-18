All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1

1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast · (616) 319-2131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
SECA

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
You'll love the flowing floorplan of this spacious lower 2-bedroom apartment. There's plenty of room to entertain with a spacious kitchen that leads into an even larger dining room. The character of an old home is evident in the archways and beautifully painted trim throughout. Enjoy the three season porch during those Summer nights, and of course off-street parking for your convenience. Common area washer and dryer is available in the basement, with direct access from your apartment without going outside.

Professionally managed by Edgerow Property Management. Brokered by Spica Real Estate, 2575 84th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315.

Application Fee: $40/adult or emancipated minor
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $100
Beautiful duplex on the city's Southeast side boasting of off-street parking, a shared access three season front porch, and common area washer/dryer in basement. Close to downtown and just minutes from 28th St, not to mention all of the new development along the South Division corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 have any available units?
1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
Is 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Waters House
500 Fulton St E
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity