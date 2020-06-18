1409 Lafayette Avenue Southeast - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

You'll love the flowing floorplan of this spacious lower 2-bedroom apartment. There's plenty of room to entertain with a spacious kitchen that leads into an even larger dining room. The character of an old home is evident in the archways and beautifully painted trim throughout. Enjoy the three season porch during those Summer nights, and of course off-street parking for your convenience. Common area washer and dryer is available in the basement, with direct access from your apartment without going outside.



Professionally managed by Edgerow Property Management. Brokered by Spica Real Estate, 2575 84th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315.



Application Fee: $40/adult or emancipated minor

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $100

Beautiful duplex on the city's Southeast side boasting of off-street parking, a shared access three season front porch, and common area washer/dryer in basement. Close to downtown and just minutes from 28th St, not to mention all of the new development along the South Division corridor.