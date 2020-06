Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

101 Fuller - 3 bed/1 bath just steps from the Fulton St Farmers Market! - Steps from the Farmers Market, great food and coffee shops, Aquinas - with a super cute fenced in back yard! Off-street parking - even has a two-stall garage! Washer/dryer onsite! One bedroom downstairs and two upstairs. Don't miss the opportunity to make this 3 bedroom, 1 bath your new home!



(RLNE4478975)