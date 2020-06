Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! You'll love this 2-story home located in the much sought of subdivision in Farmington Hills. This 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has a 2-car garage giving you over 2300 sq ft. of spacious elegance, hardwood floors and carpet throughout, and a modern gourmet kitchen. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools and only a few minutes from shopping, major roads and neighboring cities.