Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

22061 Piper

22061 Piper Avenue · (248) 243-6648
Location

22061 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22061 Piper · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Gem in Eastpointe! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY, JUNE 20th 11:00am Click on Link to be added to Showing! - 22061 Piper
Eastpointe, Michigan

VIDEO WALK THRU ------------->>> https://youtu.be/BCaESVZP9cU

This home is located just south of 9 Mile Rd. and North of Toepfer Dr., Between Gratiot Ave. and Kelly Rd. This area offers tons of access to restaurants and shopping!! Pleasantview Elementary school and Eastpointe Highschool are both just a few blocks away.

This beautiful home offers driveway parking on a nice, quiet Eastpointe street! Spacious fenced in backyard with large shed!

Walking into the home you enter directly into the living area. The large window allows for tons of natural light. To the right of the living room is the first of two spacious bedrooms. Directly from the living room and right next to the front bedroom is the full bath, which is also accessible directly from the large master bedroom.

From the left living room you enter into what can be used as a separate dining area right off of the kitchen. In the kitchen there is another option for you to create a dining area/prep area for your cooking needs!

The large full basement provides tons of space and is sectioned off for storage, an office, or a playroom! Tons of built-in shelves is great for organizing your items! Washer dryer hookups in basement!

*PLEASE VISIT THE URL BELOW TO BE ADDED TO THE SHOWING ON SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020 11:00AM
https://summit.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=ffa9d504-8212-4eae-ae12-5df9cf5323eb&source=Website

Zillow and Trulia users, must include a phone number so we can contact you!

We accept cash and Section 8 applicants!! If you have S8, bring your paperwork to our showing!

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Most recent 30 days of Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- S8 paperwork filled out

Requirements:
- 3X the monthly rent in income
- Background and Credit Checks
- No felony convictions
- No evictions

248-243-6648
Check out www.DetroitRentalProperty.com for all of our available rentals

(RLNE3768894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22061 Piper have any available units?
22061 Piper has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 22061 Piper currently offering any rent specials?
22061 Piper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22061 Piper pet-friendly?
No, 22061 Piper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastpointe.
Does 22061 Piper offer parking?
Yes, 22061 Piper does offer parking.
Does 22061 Piper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22061 Piper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22061 Piper have a pool?
No, 22061 Piper does not have a pool.
Does 22061 Piper have accessible units?
No, 22061 Piper does not have accessible units.
Does 22061 Piper have units with dishwashers?
No, 22061 Piper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22061 Piper have units with air conditioning?
No, 22061 Piper does not have units with air conditioning.
