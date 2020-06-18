Amenities

w/d hookup parking

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Gem in Eastpointe! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY, JUNE 20th 11:00am Click on Link to be added to Showing! - 22061 Piper

Eastpointe, Michigan



VIDEO WALK THRU ------------->>> https://youtu.be/BCaESVZP9cU



This home is located just south of 9 Mile Rd. and North of Toepfer Dr., Between Gratiot Ave. and Kelly Rd. This area offers tons of access to restaurants and shopping!! Pleasantview Elementary school and Eastpointe Highschool are both just a few blocks away.



This beautiful home offers driveway parking on a nice, quiet Eastpointe street! Spacious fenced in backyard with large shed!



Walking into the home you enter directly into the living area. The large window allows for tons of natural light. To the right of the living room is the first of two spacious bedrooms. Directly from the living room and right next to the front bedroom is the full bath, which is also accessible directly from the large master bedroom.



From the left living room you enter into what can be used as a separate dining area right off of the kitchen. In the kitchen there is another option for you to create a dining area/prep area for your cooking needs!



The large full basement provides tons of space and is sectioned off for storage, an office, or a playroom! Tons of built-in shelves is great for organizing your items! Washer dryer hookups in basement!



*PLEASE VISIT THE URL BELOW TO BE ADDED TO THE SHOWING ON SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020 11:00AM

https://summit.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=ffa9d504-8212-4eae-ae12-5df9cf5323eb&source=Website



Zillow and Trulia users, must include a phone number so we can contact you!



We accept cash and Section 8 applicants!! If you have S8, bring your paperwork to our showing!



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 40.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Most recent 30 days of Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- S8 paperwork filled out



Requirements:

- 3X the monthly rent in income

- Background and Credit Checks

- No felony convictions

- No evictions



248-243-6648

Check out www.DetroitRentalProperty.com for all of our available rentals



(RLNE3768894)