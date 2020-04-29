21752 PLEASANT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement. The large living room has plenty of windows for light and is anchored by a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features a slick look with cutting board counter-tops, white cabinets and upgraded appliances. There is a stove, fridge and dishwasher available for tenant’s use. There is a formal dining room with beautiful crown molding. Both bedrooms are upstairs and feature built-in nooks and drawers and extra deep closets. There is a nice landing area at the top of the stairs with built-in drawers.

Conditions: 12-month minimum lease. Applicant’s monthly income must be at least 3x the monthly rent. There is a 35-dollar application fee per applicant. Pets with fees and restrictions (150 non-refundable and 25 per month per pet. 2 max. 65# max) No smoking.