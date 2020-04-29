All apartments in Eastpointe
Find more places like 21752 PLEASANT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastpointe, MI
/
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:37 AM

21752 PLEASANT Avenue

21752 Pleasant Avenue · (248) 651-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eastpointe
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement. The large living room has plenty of windows for light and is anchored by a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features a slick look with cutting board counter-tops, white cabinets and upgraded appliances. There is a stove, fridge and dishwasher available for tenant’s use. There is a formal dining room with beautiful crown molding. Both bedrooms are upstairs and feature built-in nooks and drawers and extra deep closets. There is a nice landing area at the top of the stairs with built-in drawers.
Conditions: 12-month minimum lease. Applicant’s monthly income must be at least 3x the monthly rent. There is a 35-dollar application fee per applicant. Pets with fees and restrictions (150 non-refundable and 25 per month per pet. 2 max. 65# max) No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21752 PLEASANT Avenue have any available units?
21752 PLEASANT Avenue has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21752 PLEASANT Avenue have?
Some of 21752 PLEASANT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21752 PLEASANT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21752 PLEASANT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21752 PLEASANT Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21752 PLEASANT Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21752 PLEASANT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21752 PLEASANT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 21752 PLEASANT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21752 PLEASANT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21752 PLEASANT Avenue have a pool?
No, 21752 PLEASANT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21752 PLEASANT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21752 PLEASANT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21752 PLEASANT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21752 PLEASANT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 21752 PLEASANT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21752 PLEASANT Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21752 PLEASANT Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eastpointe 2 BedroomsEastpointe Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Eastpointe Cheap PlacesEastpointe Dog Friendly Apartments
Eastpointe Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MI
Taylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIPort Huron, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity