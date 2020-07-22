15513 Stricker

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - This is a beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath brick home. The main level includes remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout both levels, a separate dining room, and a large living room. There is also a 150 square foot sunroom, fully enclosed, off the back of the house. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Energy Efficient vinyl windows. Brand New Central Air Conditioning. The basement is partially finished with wood paneling and has a Half Bath.



Contact Equinox Property Management at (313) 887-4043 Monday Through Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00PM for more info or to schedule a viewing. We are a well-established property management company who are committed to providing quality housing to our residents. You will find that working with us is easy, straight-forward, and quick.



$1,150.00 -- First Month’s Rent



$1,725.00 -- Security Deposit



$2,875.00 -- Total Moving Cost



*Cash Paying Applicants Required to Make 3 Times Monthly Rent ($3,450.00 per month income After Taxes)*



**$25.00 Application Fee Required per Applicant**



Accessibility:

- Environmental Controls 15"-48" Above Floor



Amenities:

- Parking – 1 Car Garage

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Unfurnished

- Basement – Clean and Dry



Appliances:

- Washer & Dryer Hookup - Basement



Lease Lengths:

- 12 Months lease

- 24 Months lease

- Other lease lengths - Land contract available



Pets: ($150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee)

- Cats Allowed

- Dogs Allowed



Utilities:

- Trash Pick-up Included

- Resident Pays Electricity

- Resident Pays Gas

- Resident Pays Water



(RLNE5966583)