15513 Stricker

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - This is a beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath brick home. The main level includes remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout both levels, a separate dining room, and a large living room. There is also a 150 square foot sunroom, fully enclosed, off the back of the house. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Energy Efficient vinyl windows. Brand New Central Air Conditioning. The basement is partially finished with wood paneling and has a Half Bath.
Contact Equinox Property Management at (313) 887-4043 Monday Through Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00PM for more info or to schedule a viewing. We are a well-established property management company who are committed to providing quality housing to our residents. You will find that working with us is easy, straight-forward, and quick.
$1,150.00 -- First Month’s Rent
$1,725.00 -- Security Deposit
$2,875.00 -- Total Moving Cost
*Cash Paying Applicants Required to Make 3 Times Monthly Rent ($3,450.00 per month income After Taxes)*
**$25.00 Application Fee Required per Applicant**
Accessibility:
- Environmental Controls 15"-48" Above Floor
Amenities:
- Parking – 1 Car Garage
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Unfurnished
- Basement – Clean and Dry
Appliances:
- Washer & Dryer Hookup - Basement
Lease Lengths:
- 12 Months lease
- 24 Months lease
- Other lease lengths - Land contract available
Pets: ($150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee)
- Cats Allowed
- Dogs Allowed
Utilities:
- Trash Pick-up Included
- Resident Pays Electricity
- Resident Pays Gas
- Resident Pays Water
Contact Equinox Property Management at (313) 887-4043 Monday Through Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00PM for more info or to schedule a viewing.
(RLNE5966583)