Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

15513 Stricker

15513 Stricker Avenue · No Longer Available
Eastpointe
Apartments with Garages
Cheap Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Location

15513 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - This is a beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath brick home. The main level includes remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout both levels, a separate dining room, and a large living room. There is also a 150 square foot sunroom, fully enclosed, off the back of the house. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Energy Efficient vinyl windows. Brand New Central Air Conditioning. The basement is partially finished with wood paneling and has a Half Bath.

Contact Equinox Property Management at (313) 887-4043 Monday Through Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00PM for more info or to schedule a viewing. We are a well-established property management company who are committed to providing quality housing to our residents. You will find that working with us is easy, straight-forward, and quick.

$1,150.00 -- First Month’s Rent

$1,725.00 -- Security Deposit

$2,875.00 -- Total Moving Cost

*Cash Paying Applicants Required to Make 3 Times Monthly Rent ($3,450.00 per month income After Taxes)*

**$25.00 Application Fee Required per Applicant**

Accessibility:
- Environmental Controls 15"-48" Above Floor

Amenities:
- Parking – 1 Car Garage
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Unfurnished
- Basement – Clean and Dry

Appliances:
- Washer & Dryer Hookup - Basement

Lease Lengths:
- 12 Months lease
- 24 Months lease
- Other lease lengths - Land contract available

Pets: ($150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee)
- Cats Allowed
- Dogs Allowed

Utilities:
- Trash Pick-up Included
- Resident Pays Electricity
- Resident Pays Gas
- Resident Pays Water

Contact Equinox Property Management at (313) 887-4043 Monday Through Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00PM for more info or to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5966583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

