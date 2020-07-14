All apartments in Detroit
Detroit City Club Apartments
Detroit City Club Apartments

1431 Washington Blvd · (202) 719-0581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One Month FREE* on Select Apartments with a 13 Month Lease! (*Certain Conditions Apply)
Location

1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226
Downtown Detroit

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0912 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 0708 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 0918 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1110 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 2511 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Detroit City Club Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bike storage
fire pit
game room
internet access
lobby
pool table
tennis court
Detroit City Club Apartments is exactly what you think urban living should be. It's reading the newspaper on your balcony, it's walking to happy hour after work, it's a jog at sunset on the Riverwalk, it's maintenance free living, it's ice skating on a date in Campus Martius, it's cocktails and tanning on Saturday followed by yoga on Sunday, it's walking your dog down famous Woodward Avenue, it's admiring one of a kind views of 1920's skyscrapers from your bedroom window, it's 24/7/365 concierge services, it's one of a kind craft cocktails in Corktown, it's about buying local in Eastern Market, it's a concert at the Fox theater, it's an "everyone knows your name" kind of place....It's the downtown address. Newly renovated kitchens including new cabinetry, new wood plank vinyl flooring throughout entry/foyer, kitchen and living room, new granite counter tops, upgraded hardware, and new Whirlpool Applian

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350/$550/1 Months Rent pending background and credit check
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $120/month per vehicle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Detroit City Club Apartments have any available units?
Detroit City Club Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does Detroit City Club Apartments have?
Some of Detroit City Club Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Detroit City Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Detroit City Club Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One Month FREE* on Select Apartments with a 13 Month Lease! (*Certain Conditions Apply)
Is Detroit City Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Detroit City Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Detroit City Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Detroit City Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Detroit City Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Detroit City Club Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Detroit City Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Detroit City Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Detroit City Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Detroit City Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Detroit City Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Detroit City Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
