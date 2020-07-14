Amenities
Detroit City Club Apartments is exactly what you think urban living should be. It's reading the newspaper on your balcony, it's walking to happy hour after work, it's a jog at sunset on the Riverwalk, it's maintenance free living, it's ice skating on a date in Campus Martius, it's cocktails and tanning on Saturday followed by yoga on Sunday, it's walking your dog down famous Woodward Avenue, it's admiring one of a kind views of 1920's skyscrapers from your bedroom window, it's 24/7/365 concierge services, it's one of a kind craft cocktails in Corktown, it's about buying local in Eastern Market, it's a concert at the Fox theater, it's an "everyone knows your name" kind of place....It's the downtown address. Newly renovated kitchens including new cabinetry, new wood plank vinyl flooring throughout entry/foyer, kitchen and living room, new granite counter tops, upgraded hardware, and new Whirlpool Applian