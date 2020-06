Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath. This home has a completely updated kitchen and bath. With two bedrooms located on the lower level and one bedroom located upstairs as a loft area. Located on the corner lot next to a beautiful park, this home is waiting for a much needed family to enjoy all the extra space that this home offers.