Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7360 Fielding Street

7360 Fielding Street · No Longer Available
Location

7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI 48228
Warrendale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.

HOW TO APPLY:
Please call our property management office at (313)429-3244 to set up a showing to view the property. If you choose to apply for this property AFTER the showing we will email you the application or you can come in office to do so. The application fee is $30.00 and this applies to you and anybody else in the home that is 18 or older.

REQUIREMENTS TO APPLY:
1.) A credit score of AT LEAST 550 or higher.
2.) Income is at least 3-times the monthly rent.
3.) No evictions or judgments for the last 7 years.

(RLNE5848868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 Fielding Street have any available units?
7360 Fielding Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 7360 Fielding Street currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Fielding Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Fielding Street pet-friendly?
No, 7360 Fielding Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 7360 Fielding Street offer parking?
No, 7360 Fielding Street does not offer parking.
Does 7360 Fielding Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 Fielding Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Fielding Street have a pool?
No, 7360 Fielding Street does not have a pool.
Does 7360 Fielding Street have accessible units?
No, 7360 Fielding Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Fielding Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7360 Fielding Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 Fielding Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7360 Fielding Street does not have units with air conditioning.
