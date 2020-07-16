All apartments in Detroit
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

7344 Westwood St

7344 Westwood Street · (313) 444-3037
Location

7344 Westwood Street, Detroit, MI 48228
Warrendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7344 Westwood St · Avail. now

$775

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
7344 Westwood - 7344 Westwood, Detroit
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated, 800 sqft. home - now available for rent!

Amenities:
• Freshly Painted
• Bungalow
• Basement

Requirements:
• No evictions
• No landlord/ tenant judgments with past 3 years
• Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check
• No major collection accounts
• No active bankruptcies
• Utilities must be put in applicants name after leasing signing and before move in
• Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
• Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application
• 1.5 times rent as Security Deposit / Household income must be 3.5 times Rental amount
• $50 application fee

Income Requirements:
• Household income – 3.5 times rent as Monthly Income

Disclaimer-please note that the only amenities included with this house are the amenities listed above.

Homes are rented as-is. If you need an amenity that is not in the home, we will not add it after you move in.

(RLNE5703644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7344 Westwood St have any available units?
7344 Westwood St has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 7344 Westwood St currently offering any rent specials?
7344 Westwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7344 Westwood St pet-friendly?
No, 7344 Westwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 7344 Westwood St offer parking?
No, 7344 Westwood St does not offer parking.
Does 7344 Westwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7344 Westwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7344 Westwood St have a pool?
No, 7344 Westwood St does not have a pool.
Does 7344 Westwood St have accessible units?
No, 7344 Westwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 7344 Westwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7344 Westwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7344 Westwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7344 Westwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
