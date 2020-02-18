6533 Jefferson E. Avenue.

Amenities

This highly desirable south-east corner Lofts at Rivertown condo on the 6th floor of the Tower offers spectacular views of the Detroit River, Belle Isle & up to Lake St. Clair. Originally a 2-bedroom, the unit was opened up to create a more "lofty" feel with much larger public spaces (but could revert to a 2 bedroom, if desired). The many huge windows and 10 foot ceilings provide incredible natural light and space. The large, open floor plan offers options for a separate office/den or a 2nd bedroom to go with the 2nd full bathroom. The Master bedroom has a private en-suite master bath. The dining room is raised to provide ideal views of the waterfront while enjoying meals. The Building offers super amenities including a pool & spa, a fitness/workout room with sauna, a huge events room with kitchen, a beautiful panelled library, pick-up dry cleaning & delivery, 24-hour security and more!!