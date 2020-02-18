All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like
6533 Jefferson E. Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
6533 Jefferson E. Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:52 PM

6533 Jefferson E. Avenue

6533 East Jefferson · (248) 330-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6533 East Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48207
Butzel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 607T · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
This highly desirable south-east corner Lofts at Rivertown condo on the 6th floor of the Tower offers spectacular views of the Detroit River, Belle Isle & up to Lake St. Clair. Originally a 2-bedroom, the unit was opened up to create a more "lofty" feel with much larger public spaces (but could revert to a 2 bedroom, if desired). The many huge windows and 10 foot ceilings provide incredible natural light and space. The large, open floor plan offers options for a separate office/den or a 2nd bedroom to go with the 2nd full bathroom. The Master bedroom has a private en-suite master bath. The dining room is raised to provide ideal views of the waterfront while enjoying meals. The Building offers super amenities including a pool & spa, a fitness/workout room with sauna, a huge events room with kitchen, a beautiful panelled library, pick-up dry cleaning & delivery, 24-hour security and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue have any available units?
6533 Jefferson E. Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue have?
Some of 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Jefferson E. Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue offer parking?
No, 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue has a pool.
Does 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6533 Jefferson E. Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 BedroomsDetroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly PlacesDetroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversityCentral

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State UniversityWayne County Community College DistrictMott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor