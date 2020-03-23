All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5086 Belvidere St

5086 Belvidere Street · (734) 629-6895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5086 Belvidere Street, Detroit, MI 48213
Kettering

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $975 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Large spacious house located in Detroit off of McClellan and W Warren. This home has 4 large bedrooms, a basement, as well as over 1500 square feet of living space! Don't miss out on your chance to rent out this Detroit gem. Get ahead of the crowd and fill out an application today! $30 app fee per person over age of 18. 530 credit score or better, absolutely NO previous evictions, and proof of income required in order to be considered. Applications good for our homes for up to 6 months. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5796659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5086 Belvidere St have any available units?
5086 Belvidere St has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 5086 Belvidere St currently offering any rent specials?
5086 Belvidere St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5086 Belvidere St pet-friendly?
No, 5086 Belvidere St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 5086 Belvidere St offer parking?
No, 5086 Belvidere St does not offer parking.
Does 5086 Belvidere St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5086 Belvidere St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5086 Belvidere St have a pool?
No, 5086 Belvidere St does not have a pool.
Does 5086 Belvidere St have accessible units?
No, 5086 Belvidere St does not have accessible units.
Does 5086 Belvidere St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5086 Belvidere St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5086 Belvidere St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5086 Belvidere St does not have units with air conditioning.
