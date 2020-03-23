5086 Belvidere St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Large spacious house located in Detroit off of McClellan and W Warren. This home has 4 large bedrooms, a basement, as well as over 1500 square feet of living space! Don't miss out on your chance to rent out this Detroit gem. Get ahead of the crowd and fill out an application today! $30 app fee per person over age of 18. 530 credit score or better, absolutely NO previous evictions, and proof of income required in order to be considered. Applications good for our homes for up to 6 months. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5796659)