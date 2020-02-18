All apartments in Detroit
480 Alter Rd
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

480 Alter Rd

480 Alter Road · (313) 995-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

480 Alter Road, Detroit, MI 48215
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SHOWING SCHEDULE:
June 20 - Saturday - 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm.
To view the property kindly call (313) 995 9027 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up.

A two bedroom and 1 bath property.

$800.00 Rent + all utilities (gas, electric, water) + $800.00 Security Deposit

$20.00 application fee - includes credit check, criminal check and eviction check
Online application - apply at: http://ipmdetroit.com/rental-application/

Be prepared with last two pay stubs and copy of identification

Requirements: No criminal record, no evictions for past year, monthly income must be 3X rent

Tenant must be able to put utilities into own name

Pets Allowed for an additional $250 for Security Deposit and $50 monthly for maintenance.

NO SMOKING

Section 8 and Veterans vouchers welcome Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5818655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Alter Rd have any available units?
480 Alter Rd has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 480 Alter Rd currently offering any rent specials?
480 Alter Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Alter Rd pet-friendly?
No, 480 Alter Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 480 Alter Rd offer parking?
No, 480 Alter Rd does not offer parking.
Does 480 Alter Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Alter Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Alter Rd have a pool?
No, 480 Alter Rd does not have a pool.
Does 480 Alter Rd have accessible units?
No, 480 Alter Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Alter Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 Alter Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Alter Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Alter Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
