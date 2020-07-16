4759 TRUMBULL Street

Amenities
LIVE IN THE LORAX HOUSE WOODBRIDGE! LIVE MIDTOWN ELIGIBLE.
1100 sq ft Penthouse w cathedral loft- Large spacious unit, exposed brick, large loft over master can be used as a guest sleeping quarters, the unit comes with its own 300 sq ft private deck perfect for entertaining. Simply beautiful, must see to appreciate.
EACH UNIT FEATURES:
Modern Kitchens:
All stainless steel Appliances: stove, fridge,dishwasher, microwave
Updated cabinetry, granite counter-tops, porcelain tile flooring
Modern Baths:
Updated cabinetry and chrome fixtures, porcelain tile flooring
tile bath surrounds
Bamboo HD laminate flooring
Individual heating and cooling energy efficient heat pump systems
Central monitored alarm included
Secure gated parking available $50 a month
BUILDING FEATURES:
High energy efficiency:
New windows, Spray foam insulated walls,
energy efficient lighting, sound insulation in each unit.
HD CCTV Cameras in common areas
Laundry facilities
Available Early August