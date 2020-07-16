All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 4759 TRUMBULL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
4759 TRUMBULL Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

4759 TRUMBULL Street

4759 Trumbull Street · (248) 910-8826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4759 Trumbull Street, Detroit, MI 48208
Jeffries

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
LIVE IN THE LORAX HOUSE WOODBRIDGE! LIVE MIDTOWN ELIGIBLE.

1100 sq ft Penthouse w cathedral loft- Large spacious unit, exposed brick, large loft over master can be used as a guest sleeping quarters, the unit comes with its own 300 sq ft private deck perfect for entertaining. Simply beautiful, must see to appreciate.

EACH UNIT FEATURES:
Modern Kitchens:
All stainless steel Appliances: stove, fridge,dishwasher, microwave
Updated cabinetry, granite counter-tops, porcelain tile flooring
Modern Baths:
Updated cabinetry and chrome fixtures, porcelain tile flooring
tile bath surrounds
Bamboo HD laminate flooring
Individual heating and cooling energy efficient heat pump systems
Central monitored alarm included
Secure gated parking available $50 a month
BUILDING FEATURES:
High energy efficiency:
New windows, Spray foam insulated walls,
energy efficient lighting, sound insulation in each unit.
HD CCTV Cameras in common areas
Laundry facilities

Available Early August

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4759 TRUMBULL Street have any available units?
4759 TRUMBULL Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 4759 TRUMBULL Street have?
Some of 4759 TRUMBULL Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4759 TRUMBULL Street currently offering any rent specials?
4759 TRUMBULL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4759 TRUMBULL Street pet-friendly?
No, 4759 TRUMBULL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 4759 TRUMBULL Street offer parking?
Yes, 4759 TRUMBULL Street offers parking.
Does 4759 TRUMBULL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4759 TRUMBULL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4759 TRUMBULL Street have a pool?
No, 4759 TRUMBULL Street does not have a pool.
Does 4759 TRUMBULL Street have accessible units?
No, 4759 TRUMBULL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4759 TRUMBULL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4759 TRUMBULL Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4759 TRUMBULL Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit Apartments with Parking
Detroit Luxury PlacesDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity