4759 TRUMBULL Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

LIVE IN THE LORAX HOUSE WOODBRIDGE! LIVE MIDTOWN ELIGIBLE.



1100 sq ft Penthouse w cathedral loft- Large spacious unit, exposed brick, large loft over master can be used as a guest sleeping quarters, the unit comes with its own 300 sq ft private deck perfect for entertaining. Simply beautiful, must see to appreciate.



EACH UNIT FEATURES:

Modern Kitchens:

All stainless steel Appliances: stove, fridge,dishwasher, microwave

Updated cabinetry, granite counter-tops, porcelain tile flooring

Modern Baths:

Updated cabinetry and chrome fixtures, porcelain tile flooring

tile bath surrounds

Bamboo HD laminate flooring

Individual heating and cooling energy efficient heat pump systems

Central monitored alarm included

Secure gated parking available $50 a month

BUILDING FEATURES:

High energy efficiency:

New windows, Spray foam insulated walls,

energy efficient lighting, sound insulation in each unit.

HD CCTV Cameras in common areas

Laundry facilities



Available Early August