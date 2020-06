Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

To schedule an appointment



Email your government issued identification, address of property you are interested in viewing and telephone number to contact you to

GreatLakesShowingRequest@gmail.com



**** $1000 Move In Special*****



$800 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.



****Property is Move In Ready****



*****Property Offers*****



Bedroom: 4

Bathroom: 2

New Carpet

New Paint

New Electrical

New Plumbing

New Kitchen

New Bathroom

New Windows

Unfinished Basement

1 Car Garage



Section 8 Accepted



Property is located near public transportation, schools and shopping



Requires 1 1/2 Month Security Deposit and First Months Rent Total Move In Cost. Income requirements are twice the monthly rental rate No Pets No Smoking No Violent Felonies. Evictions are evaluated on a case by case basis.



Please use Mapquest.com for directions.



**Information deemed reliable but not guarantee Rental Rate is Subject to Change without notice.** If interested call (313) 980-0025 or (313) 980-5909 for more information.