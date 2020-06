Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Brush park living -brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo across the street from whole foods -indoor garage parking -across the street from the dmc and walking distance to ford field , comerica and many more attractions - stunning bedroom views of detroit's skyline -rooftop patio garden for tenants to enjoy -new appliances -perfect for professional or student



