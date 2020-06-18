20156 Meyers Rd.

Amenities
*****SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!!!*****
2 Bedroom, 1 bath. Updated kitchen with ceramic floor, Hardwood floors, and paint, Stove and Refrigerator.
***APPLICANT MUST GROSS 2.5x THE RENT***
***NO PREVIOUS EVICTION PROCEEDINGS***
***NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS***
***NO PETS***
SECTION 8 WELCOMED
Applications are now being taken, Proof of voucher and/or 2 months of recent pay stubs, license, and SS Card are a requirement.
*TOTAL MOVE-IN IS FIRST MONTHS RENT OF $750+ SECURITY DEPOSIT OF $750= $1500.
PLEASE CALL/TEXT AND LEAVE A MESSAGE TO SET AN APPOINTMENT
313-286-8585
*****SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!!!*****
Appointment scheduling:
https://firstlineventuresllc.as.me/schedule.php
Application:
https://firstlineventuresllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/