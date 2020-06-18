All apartments in Detroit
20156 Meyers Rd.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

20156 Meyers Rd.

20156 Meyers Road · (313) 286-8585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20156 Meyers Road, Detroit, MI 48235
Pembroke

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
*****SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!!!*****

2 Bedroom, 1 bath. Updated kitchen with ceramic floor, Hardwood floors, and paint, Stove and Refrigerator.

***APPLICANT MUST GROSS 2.5x THE RENT***

***NO PREVIOUS EVICTION PROCEEDINGS***

***NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS***

***NO PETS***

SECTION 8 WELCOMED

Applications are now being taken, Proof of voucher and/or 2 months of recent pay stubs, license, and SS Card are a requirement.

*TOTAL MOVE-IN IS FIRST MONTHS RENT OF $750+ SECURITY DEPOSIT OF $750= $1500.

PLEASE CALL/TEXT AND LEAVE A MESSAGE TO SET AN APPOINTMENT

313-286-8585

*****SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!!!*****

Appointment scheduling:

https://firstlineventuresllc.as.me/schedule.php

Application:

https://firstlineventuresllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20156 Meyers Rd. have any available units?
20156 Meyers Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 20156 Meyers Rd. have?
Some of 20156 Meyers Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20156 Meyers Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
20156 Meyers Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20156 Meyers Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 20156 Meyers Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 20156 Meyers Rd. offer parking?
No, 20156 Meyers Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 20156 Meyers Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20156 Meyers Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20156 Meyers Rd. have a pool?
No, 20156 Meyers Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 20156 Meyers Rd. have accessible units?
No, 20156 Meyers Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 20156 Meyers Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20156 Meyers Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
