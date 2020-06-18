20156 Meyers Rd.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

*****SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!!!*****



2 Bedroom, 1 bath. Updated kitchen with ceramic floor, Hardwood floors, and paint, Stove and Refrigerator.



***APPLICANT MUST GROSS 2.5x THE RENT***



***NO PREVIOUS EVICTION PROCEEDINGS***



***NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS***



***NO PETS***



SECTION 8 WELCOMED



Applications are now being taken, Proof of voucher and/or 2 months of recent pay stubs, license, and SS Card are a requirement.



*TOTAL MOVE-IN IS FIRST MONTHS RENT OF $750+ SECURITY DEPOSIT OF $750= $1500.



PLEASE CALL/TEXT AND LEAVE A MESSAGE TO SET AN APPOINTMENT



313-286-8585



*****SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!!!*****



Appointment scheduling:



https://firstlineventuresllc.as.me/schedule.php



Application:



https://firstlineventuresllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/