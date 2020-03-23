Amenities

"NOTE: There are still a few touch ups on the Garage but will be finished soon."



"This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!"



This 3/1.5 BRICK Colonial will exceed your expectations in every way! It is conveniently nestled minutes from several dining options like Robert's Coney Island and Prince Pizza. A few grocery stores and pharmacy are within a 5 minute walk including Family Food Store and Adonai Pharmacy!



Home offers an open porch and is protected with security doors with partially fenced-in backyard.



The UPDATED kitchen includes nicely done hardwood floors, cabinets, countertop, tiled backsplash and new paint. There's an allocated space for a fridge and a stove with hookup so you it will be easy to setup your cooking delights. Right off the kitchen is the carpeted dining area with newly painted creamy white walls and great lighting fixture.



The Main bath is bright and white with white walls, commode, tub surround, white tiled wainscoting and complete white vanity and mirror. A sharp contrasting colored tile floor completes the stunning bright look.



The font living room has comfy carpeting with fireplace and shelves on each side, an oversized window and new paint.



Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms with newer carpeting and closets for easy storage. Also, there's a good-sized sun room upstairs with hardwood themed floors, small table, beautiful and decorative wood paneling and new paint.



The basement offers an open wide space for extra storage and new paint with extra space for laundry and a half bath.



Outside are a concrete patio and a detached 2 car garage within a fenced-in backyard.



Rent is $850 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



INFORMATION:

Address: 19192 Strasburg St Detroit, MI 48205

Availability: Immediately

Rent: $850

Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months

Style: Colonial

*Square Ft: 1,408

# Bedrooms: 3

# Baths: 1.5

Master Bedroom: 12 x 15

Bedroom 2: 12 x 14

Bedroom 3: 12 x 10

Kitchen: 12 x 14

Living Room: 14 x 18

Dining Room: 10 x 12

Basement: Partially Finished

Garage: 2 Car

HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing

Schools: Detroit

Amenities: Porch, Security Doors, Sunroom, Fireplace

Year Built: 1928

Lot Size: 40 x 106

Location: N of Seven Mile & E of Hoover

Pets: TBD; Extra Fee



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.