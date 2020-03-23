All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

19192 Strasburg St

19192 Strasburg Street · (248) 289-5871
Location

19192 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI 48205
Osborn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
"NOTE: There are still a few touch ups on the Garage but will be finished soon."

"This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!"

This 3/1.5 BRICK Colonial will exceed your expectations in every way! It is conveniently nestled minutes from several dining options like Robert's Coney Island and Prince Pizza. A few grocery stores and pharmacy are within a 5 minute walk including Family Food Store and Adonai Pharmacy!

Home offers an open porch and is protected with security doors with partially fenced-in backyard.

The UPDATED kitchen includes nicely done hardwood floors, cabinets, countertop, tiled backsplash and new paint. There's an allocated space for a fridge and a stove with hookup so you it will be easy to setup your cooking delights. Right off the kitchen is the carpeted dining area with newly painted creamy white walls and great lighting fixture.

The Main bath is bright and white with white walls, commode, tub surround, white tiled wainscoting and complete white vanity and mirror. A sharp contrasting colored tile floor completes the stunning bright look.

The font living room has comfy carpeting with fireplace and shelves on each side, an oversized window and new paint.

Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms with newer carpeting and closets for easy storage. Also, there's a good-sized sun room upstairs with hardwood themed floors, small table, beautiful and decorative wood paneling and new paint.

The basement offers an open wide space for extra storage and new paint with extra space for laundry and a half bath.

Outside are a concrete patio and a detached 2 car garage within a fenced-in backyard.

Rent is $850 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

INFORMATION:
Address: 19192 Strasburg St Detroit, MI 48205
Availability: Immediately
Rent: $850
Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months
Style: Colonial
*Square Ft: 1,408
# Bedrooms: 3
# Baths: 1.5
Master Bedroom: 12 x 15
Bedroom 2: 12 x 14
Bedroom 3: 12 x 10
Kitchen: 12 x 14
Living Room: 14 x 18
Dining Room: 10 x 12
Basement: Partially Finished
Garage: 2 Car
HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing
Schools: Detroit
Amenities: Porch, Security Doors, Sunroom, Fireplace
Year Built: 1928
Lot Size: 40 x 106
Location: N of Seven Mile & E of Hoover
Pets: TBD; Extra Fee

*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19192 Strasburg St have any available units?
19192 Strasburg St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 19192 Strasburg St have?
Some of 19192 Strasburg St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19192 Strasburg St currently offering any rent specials?
19192 Strasburg St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19192 Strasburg St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19192 Strasburg St is pet friendly.
Does 19192 Strasburg St offer parking?
Yes, 19192 Strasburg St does offer parking.
Does 19192 Strasburg St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19192 Strasburg St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19192 Strasburg St have a pool?
No, 19192 Strasburg St does not have a pool.
Does 19192 Strasburg St have accessible units?
No, 19192 Strasburg St does not have accessible units.
Does 19192 Strasburg St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19192 Strasburg St does not have units with dishwashers.
