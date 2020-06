Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground lobby

GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!! THIS PROPERTY CURRENT CONFIGURATION IS SET UP FOR A CHILD DAY CARE/ ADULT DAY CARE. FRONT ENTRANCE HAS A SEPARATED LOBBY FOR ENTRANCE SCREENING. ONCE INSIDE THERE IS A LARGE OPEN SPACE WITH INDIVIDUAL ROOMS ALONG EACH SIDE WHICH CAN BE USED AS CLASSROOMS OR OFFICES. THIS SPACE FEATURES 3 BATHROOMS WITH A TOTAL OF 4 TOILETS AND 4 SINKS ALONG WITH A FULL FUNCTIONING KITCHEN. THERE IS ALSO A FENCED IN GREEN SPACE THAT CAN BE USED A PLAY GROUND. LESSEE WILL HAVE TO GET THEIR BUSINESS LICENSED FOR LOCATION. FACILITY MUST REMAIN IN ITS CURRENT CAPACITY. PROPERTY OFFERS 4000 SQ FT. BATVAI PRIOR TO SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION.