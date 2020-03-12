16539 Littlefield St

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED DETROIT WESTSIDE PROPERTY - Property Id: 282019
Beautiful, newly renovated home on a residential block. There is a middle school & elementary school 5 minutes away. This family friendly 1400 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 1 baths.
- New Kitchen + Expansion
- New Bath Shower
- New HVAC Unit
- New Water Heater
*Rent to Own Terms Negotiable
The property is minutes from Sinai Grace and the I-10 Highway. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1 mile.
