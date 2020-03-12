16539 Littlefield St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED DETROIT WESTSIDE PROPERTY - Property Id: 282019



Beautiful, newly renovated home on a residential block. There is a middle school & elementary school 5 minutes away. This family friendly 1400 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 1 baths.

- New Kitchen + Expansion

- New Bath Shower

- New HVAC Unit

- New Water Heater



*Rent to Own Terms Negotiable



The property is minutes from Sinai Grace and the I-10 Highway. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1 mile.

