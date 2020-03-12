All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 16539 Littlefield St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
16539 Littlefield St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

16539 Littlefield St

16539 Littlefield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16539 Littlefield Street, Detroit, MI 48235
Harmony Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED DETROIT WESTSIDE PROPERTY - Property Id: 282019

Beautiful, newly renovated home on a residential block. There is a middle school & elementary school 5 minutes away. This family friendly 1400 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 1 baths.
- New Kitchen + Expansion
- New Bath Shower
- New HVAC Unit
- New Water Heater

*Rent to Own Terms Negotiable

The property is minutes from Sinai Grace and the I-10 Highway. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1 mile.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282019
Property Id 282019

(RLNE5791189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16539 Littlefield St have any available units?
16539 Littlefield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 16539 Littlefield St have?
Some of 16539 Littlefield St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16539 Littlefield St currently offering any rent specials?
16539 Littlefield St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16539 Littlefield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16539 Littlefield St is pet friendly.
Does 16539 Littlefield St offer parking?
No, 16539 Littlefield St does not offer parking.
Does 16539 Littlefield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16539 Littlefield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16539 Littlefield St have a pool?
No, 16539 Littlefield St does not have a pool.
Does 16539 Littlefield St have accessible units?
No, 16539 Littlefield St does not have accessible units.
Does 16539 Littlefield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16539 Littlefield St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor