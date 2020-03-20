15460 Fairmount Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Hello,



Welcome to Red Door Property Management LLC! We are happy that you are considering one of our locations for your new home. Please call for current availability, as we are a first come, first served property management company. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We are closed on ALL Major Holidays. (WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8 or OTHER AGENCY PAYMENTS AT THIS TIME.)

*** NO EVICTIONS IN PAST THE PAST 5 YEARS

*** APPLICANTS MUST BE EMPLOYED FOR A MINIMUM OF 1 YEAR WITH THE SAME EMPLOYER.

*** ALL COURT JUDGMENTS MUST BE SATISFIED.



APPLICATION PROCESS



PLEASE BE SURE THAT YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION. (IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE INSIDE OF THE PROPERTY, PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR) AN APPLICATION IS REQUIRED FOR EACH PERSON AT OR ABOVE THE AGE OF 18. APPLICATION FEES PAY FOR YOUR BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK.



THE $55.00 FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE and THE VERIFICATION PROCESS FOR EACH APPLICANT IS GENERALLY 1 TO 3 BUSINESS DAYS FROM START TO FINISH.



Required Documentation



APPLICATION FEE in the form of a Cashier's Check or Money Order.



Current Identification and Social Security Card for each person over the age of 18.



4 of the MOST RECENT Pay-stubs (APPLICANTS MUST NET (take home pay) a combined 2-3x the monthly rental rate.)



REQUIREMENTS BEFORE LEASE SIGNING:



**DTE Confirmation number required 24-48 hours prior to lease execution.



**DWSD proof of payment required 24-48 hours prior to lease execution.



**Regardless of your move in date a full first month's rent shall be paid and the next month's rent shall be prorated according to the date of move in. Rent is due on the first day of each month, upon receipt of your statement. If rent is not received by the fifth (5th) day of any month, a 10% late fee will be assessed to your account and payable with the current month's rent. COURT PROCEEDINGS BEGIN APPROXIMATELY ON THE 14TH Business day of the month for any household that receives a "Demand for Possession Nonpayment of Rent" form. DO NOT APPLY, IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO PAY ON TIME EACH MONTH. This Management Company will not adjust the due date for rental payments.