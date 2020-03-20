All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 15460 Fairmount Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
15460 Fairmount Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:51 AM

15460 Fairmount Drive

15460 Fairmount Drive · (313) 622-8063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15460 Fairmount Drive, Detroit, MI 48205
Burbank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Hello,

Welcome to Red Door Property Management LLC! We are happy that you are considering one of our locations for your new home. Please call for current availability, as we are a first come, first served property management company. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We are closed on ALL Major Holidays. (WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8 or OTHER AGENCY PAYMENTS AT THIS TIME.)
*** NO EVICTIONS IN PAST THE PAST 5 YEARS
*** APPLICANTS MUST BE EMPLOYED FOR A MINIMUM OF 1 YEAR WITH THE SAME EMPLOYER.
*** ALL COURT JUDGMENTS MUST BE SATISFIED.

APPLICATION PROCESS

PLEASE BE SURE THAT YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION. (IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE INSIDE OF THE PROPERTY, PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR) AN APPLICATION IS REQUIRED FOR EACH PERSON AT OR ABOVE THE AGE OF 18. APPLICATION FEES PAY FOR YOUR BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK.

THE $55.00 FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE and THE VERIFICATION PROCESS FOR EACH APPLICANT IS GENERALLY 1 TO 3 BUSINESS DAYS FROM START TO FINISH.

Required Documentation

APPLICATION FEE in the form of a Cashier's Check or Money Order.

Current Identification and Social Security Card for each person over the age of 18.

4 of the MOST RECENT Pay-stubs (APPLICANTS MUST NET (take home pay) a combined 2-3x the monthly rental rate.)

REQUIREMENTS BEFORE LEASE SIGNING:

**DTE Confirmation number required 24-48 hours prior to lease execution.

**DWSD proof of payment required 24-48 hours prior to lease execution.

**Regardless of your move in date a full first month's rent shall be paid and the next month's rent shall be prorated according to the date of move in. Rent is due on the first day of each month, upon receipt of your statement. If rent is not received by the fifth (5th) day of any month, a 10% late fee will be assessed to your account and payable with the current month's rent. COURT PROCEEDINGS BEGIN APPROXIMATELY ON THE 14TH Business day of the month for any household that receives a "Demand for Possession Nonpayment of Rent" form. DO NOT APPLY, IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO PAY ON TIME EACH MONTH. This Management Company will not adjust the due date for rental payments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15460 Fairmount Drive have any available units?
15460 Fairmount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 15460 Fairmount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15460 Fairmount Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15460 Fairmount Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15460 Fairmount Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 15460 Fairmount Drive offer parking?
No, 15460 Fairmount Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15460 Fairmount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15460 Fairmount Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15460 Fairmount Drive have a pool?
No, 15460 Fairmount Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15460 Fairmount Drive have accessible units?
No, 15460 Fairmount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15460 Fairmount Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15460 Fairmount Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15460 Fairmount Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15460 Fairmount Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15460 Fairmount Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity