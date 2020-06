Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

14520 Rosemont - A MUST SEE!! Beautiful home located in the historic Rosedale Park community. This recently updated home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, hardwood floors, fireplace and recessed lights throughout the first floor . As an added bonus this home has a detached 2 car garage. What more can you ask for? Call/text between the hours of 8AM-9PM or email anytime to set up a tour. P: (248) 717-1250 E: info@tiffanymlewis.com



(RLNE3190669)