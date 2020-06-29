Amenities

House For Sale - No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - 12918 Saint Louis Street, Detroit, MI 48212 Total of 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath 676 sq ft For Sale for 19,500 with a down payment of $1900 and monthly payments of $250 a month. We will make you a no credit check loan with no prepayment penalty, simple interest no balloon payment. You will be the deeded owner. House needs a little cleanup and maintenance but it will be your home. Call or text for access instructions

Blaine 512 975 9238 Blaine@Buttross.com



(RLNE2551478)