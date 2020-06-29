All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 12918 Saint Louis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
12918 Saint Louis Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

12918 Saint Louis Street

12918 Saint Louis Street · (512) 975-9238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12918 Saint Louis Street, Detroit, MI 48212
Coleman A. Young International Airport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12918 Saint Louis Street · Avail. now

$495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House For Sale - No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - 12918 Saint Louis Street, Detroit, MI 48212 Total of 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath 676 sq ft For Sale for 19,500 with a down payment of $1900 and monthly payments of $250 a month. We will make you a no credit check loan with no prepayment penalty, simple interest no balloon payment. You will be the deeded owner. House needs a little cleanup and maintenance but it will be your home. Call or text for access instructions
Blaine 512 975 9238 Blaine@Buttross.com

(RLNE2551478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12918 Saint Louis Street have any available units?
12918 Saint Louis Street has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 12918 Saint Louis Street currently offering any rent specials?
12918 Saint Louis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12918 Saint Louis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12918 Saint Louis Street is pet friendly.
Does 12918 Saint Louis Street offer parking?
No, 12918 Saint Louis Street does not offer parking.
Does 12918 Saint Louis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12918 Saint Louis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12918 Saint Louis Street have a pool?
No, 12918 Saint Louis Street does not have a pool.
Does 12918 Saint Louis Street have accessible units?
No, 12918 Saint Louis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12918 Saint Louis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12918 Saint Louis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12918 Saint Louis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12918 Saint Louis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12918 Saint Louis Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit Apartments with Parking
Detroit Luxury PlacesDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity