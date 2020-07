Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated furnished carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving sauna tennis court 24hr maintenance internet access

From classic colonial, inspired architecture to modern indoor conveniences, Fairlane Meadow Apartments offer 1 & 2 bedroom townhomes and apartments in a resort-style community. We offer five unique floor plans and a list of features and amenities – like spa, sauna, tennis, and racquetball courts – in a location only ten miles from the excitement and opportunities in Detroit.



At Fairlane Meadow Apartments, our apartments and townhomes offer full kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and time-saving extras like a dishwasher and in-home washer and dryer. Select homes also feature a cozy fireplace where you can keep warm when the temperatures drop.