Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

PRIME LOCATION ACROSS FROM DEARBORN CITY HALL AND ATTACHED TO ACE JEWELERS. HUGE PARKING LOT AVAILABLE BEHIND THE BUILDING. THREE UNITS AVAILABLE FOR LEASE .* 13850 MICHIGAN AVE IS OVER 1500 SQ FT WITH 1 FINISHED BASEMENT WITH OFFICES/CONFERENCE ROOMS, PUBLIC PARKING DATA APX ASKING $1800 A MONTH.* ** 4710 HORGER UNIT 1 IS LOCATED ON THE SIDE OF THE BUILDING WITH OVER 750 SQ FT ASKING $750 A MONTH**. ***4710 UNIT 2 WHOLE 2ND FLOOR IS CURRENTLY VACANT AND GREAT FOR MANY USES(4,000 SQ FT) ASKING $2000 A MONTH***.