*under construction for a new facade and interior changes* Urgent care/medical office, or anything medical/office related. Access to state of the art X-ray machine in next door family practice. Remodeled in 2020, Next to pharmacy and ford-tel medical center. Great location on Ford road near the intersection of Ford road and Telegraph. 3167 square feet available immediately. Gross lease, $22.00 per square foot + CAM charges. Owner pays all taxes and insurance. Call for additional information.