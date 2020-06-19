904 CHESTNUT HILL DR APT F

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this amazing 3 bed room condo in a great central location! This unit has an abundance of lighting and a very simple and open floor plan. Recently remodeled kitchen, along with mechanics in great condition. This unit is less than 5 miles away from Oakland University, as well as very close to Great Lakes Crossing, parks, freeways, restaurants, downtown Auburn Hills, and other entertainment. A virtual walk through is now available, tour this condo from the comfort and safety of your home!