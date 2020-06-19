All apartments in Auburn Hills
904 CHESTNUT HILL DR APT F
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

904 CHESTNUT HILL DR APT F

904 Chestnut Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 Chestnut Hill Drive, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Welcome to this amazing 3 bed room condo in a great central location! This unit has an abundance of lighting and a very simple and open floor plan. Recently remodeled kitchen, along with mechanics in great condition. This unit is less than 5 miles away from Oakland University, as well as very close to Great Lakes Crossing, parks, freeways, restaurants, downtown Auburn Hills, and other entertainment. A virtual walk through is now available, tour this condo from the comfort and safety of your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

