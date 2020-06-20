2136 Hempstead Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with attached 2 car garage, basement and 1 1/2 baths. Features kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and brand new counter tops, neutral colors, great for decorating. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Full unfinished basement. Tons of storage! Many updates. Huge backyard with patio. Pets negotiable. Must see! One year lease min. 1.5 mo security and first month rent to move in. Credit/background/criminal check fee of $50 per applicant. $100 Application deposit. Must have valid employment with six months minimum verifiable income, references and bank accounts. No section eight. Nice property. Call Kazak Properties for more information...248-828-7250 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM.



