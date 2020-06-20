All apartments in Auburn Hills
Location

2136 Hempstead Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2136 Hempstead Rd · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1313 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with attached 2 car garage, basement and 1 1/2 baths. Features kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and brand new counter tops, neutral colors, great for decorating. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Full unfinished basement. Tons of storage! Many updates. Huge backyard with patio. Pets negotiable. Must see! One year lease min. 1.5 mo security and first month rent to move in. Credit/background/criminal check fee of $50 per applicant. $100 Application deposit. Must have valid employment with six months minimum verifiable income, references and bank accounts. No section eight. Nice property. Call Kazak Properties for more information...248-828-7250 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

(RLNE4044689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Hempstead Rd have any available units?
2136 Hempstead Rd has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn Hills, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 Hempstead Rd have?
Some of 2136 Hempstead Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Hempstead Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Hempstead Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Hempstead Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Hempstead Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn Hills.
Does 2136 Hempstead Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Hempstead Rd does offer parking.
Does 2136 Hempstead Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Hempstead Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Hempstead Rd have a pool?
No, 2136 Hempstead Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Hempstead Rd have accessible units?
No, 2136 Hempstead Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Hempstead Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 Hempstead Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
