Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MI with garage

Plymouth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
500 Ford Street
500 Ford St, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO UPPER RANCH IN WILLOW BROOK CONDOS. UPDATED IN 2012, NEWER CARPET, NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDE STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, UPDATED CABINETS, AND BATH. 19 x 11 LIVING AREA WITH DOOR WALL TO BALCONY.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
308 AVIUM Lane
308 Avium Ln, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1394 sqft
3 BED 3 BATH WITH FINISHED BASEMENT RANCH CONDO IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF CANTON AND CLOSE TO FREEWAYS AND SHOPPING CENTER. Open floor plan and soaring ceilings. Spacious Great room and adjoining dining room overlook backyard pond.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
46869 Mornington Rd
46869 Mornington Road, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3322 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in prestigious Fairways at Pheasant Run subdivision. Granite throughout entire home, new Cherry hardwood floors in 2014, beautiful kitchen with island. Crown moldings throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
45133 OAK FOREST Drive
45133 Oak Forest Dr, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3776 sqft
Completely renovated in 2015, this beautiful home on oversized lot backs to woods.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE Street
314 Lake Street, Northville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1122 sqft
Cute, move in ready, walk to town, Downtown Northville Location. 2 car attached garage. Nice, updated kitchen. Sizable dining room and 1st floor bedroom. Spacious living room. Foyer room with wood like floors, used as study or reading room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
42989 Ryegate
42989 Ryegate Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
Call Hody List at 734-223-8179 for details. Great colonial home in Canton. Newer carpet and painted thought out. 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with partially finished basement. Large master bedroom. Open kitchen with eating space.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
44445 BROADMOOR Boulevard
44445 Broadmoor Blvd, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2524 sqft
AWESOME LEASE OPPORTUNITY WITH THIS GREAT CONDO IN VILLAS AT NORTHVILLE HILLS.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive
39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4410 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16885 Carriage Way
16885 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1653 sqft
Minimum 1 year lease. Upper unit with balcony. Neutral and open floor plan. 1 1/2 month Security Deposit. $300 non refundable cleaning fee. NO PETS NO SMOKING. $25 application fee. SEE ATTACHED APP PROCEDURE.All showings must be accompanied by agent.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16712 YELLOWSTONE Drive
16712 Yellowstone Dr, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3474 sqft
THIS HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. TRANSFERIES WELCOME!!!MINIMUM OF 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED!!! ELEGENT HOME IS BEING OFFERED FOR LEASE!!! BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED WITH COURTYARD GARAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
41532 GLADE Road
41532 Glade Rd, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2065 sqft
TRILLIUM UNIT HAS 3 BEDS, 1ST FLOOR MASTER. SOARING CEILINGS AND MANY WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT..GAS FIREPLACE. FULL BASEMENT 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. 1.5 SD, $300 CLEAN FEE. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. SEE ATTACHED APP PROCEDURE.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1099 PADDINGTON Road
1099 Paddington Road, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1645 sqft
CHARMING CANTON COLONIAL, READY TO MOVE IN. NEW CARPETS, PAINT, GRANITE IN KITCHEN. HARD TO FIND CLEAN, GOOD SINGLE FAMILY HOMES, WITH LIVING AND DINING ROOM, GOOD SIZE KITCHEN OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM. 3 DECENT SIZE BEDROOMS.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
41280 MAPLEWOOD Drive
41280 Maplewood Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1502 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! SPACIOUS CONDO IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION. FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW CARPETS, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH ITS OWN BATHS, WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND A FULL BASEMENT.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16684 Dover Drive
16684 Dover Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS SPOTLESS 2002 BUILT UPPER RANCH CONDO IN NORTHVILLE RIDGE. NEWER CARPETING THROUGHOUT. END UNIT FACING LOVELY COMMONS AREA. GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE. MASTER SUITE HAS PRIVATE BATH.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
45647 N STONEWOOD Road
45647 N Stonewood Rd, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1370 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! SPACIOUS CONDO IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION! TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH OWN BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. NEUTRAL COLOR. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GOURMET KITCHEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS, LIBRARY, RECREATION AREAS. 1.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39658 ROCKCREST Lane
39658 Rockcrest Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL NORTHVILLE CONDO BACKING TO WOODS! GREAT SPACE DESIGN INCLUDES 2 BEDROOM, 2 & 1/2 BATH AND OFFICE/ DEN. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND DOOR WALL TO OUTDOOR PATIO.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
46073 Bartlett
46073 Bartlett Drive, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1845 sqft
Sunflower Village on a quiet tree-lined street. Take advantage of the clubhouses, pools and tennis courts in the Subdivision. New Roof and Furnace(2009), Attic Fan, Heated Garage, Full-sized finished basement.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
43991 FREDERICKSBURG Street
43991 Fredericksburg Street, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1166 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home; Finished basement (4th bedroom in basement, egress windows); neutral paint and carpet, newly installed carpet on main floor; 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Plymouth, MI

Plymouth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

