Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

99 Apartments for rent in Commerce, MI with garage

Commerce apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
15203 CHESAPEAKE CIR.
15203 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMACULATE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM ----- CHESAPEAKE CIR - BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO. HOME BOASTS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING FOR LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2340 MEDINAH Court
2340 Medinah Court, Commerce, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3706 sqft
Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
12102 ADDINGTON
12102 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1361 sqft
SHARP UNIT OFFERING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. LEASE PAYMENT INCLUDES, WATER BILL, ASSOCIATION DUES, GARBAGE PICK-UP, SNOW REMOVAL AND LANDSCAPING.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
29208 Chesapeake Circle
29208 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Beautiful upper ranch condo in the Highly Desirable Maple Crossings, offering residents a club house, swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo & walking trails. Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling. Featuring 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, both w/ Walk-In Closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1201 ABIGAIL
1201 Abigail Ct, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Newer carpet and paint throughout this entire wonderful 3 bed room 2 bath end unit condominium located in Trillium Park. Large master suite w/ walk in closets and large bath w/ double sinks.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
12107 Addington Drive
12107 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1315 sqft
Largest of the 3 floor plans in highly sought after Addington Corners on a premium lot with TWO-CAR TANDEM GARAGE! 2 storied foyer leads you into the great room with vaulted ceiling and formal dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
3 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1133 E Lake Dr
1133 East Lake Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Time for summer on the lake. This recently renovated, lakefront house combines the best of all worlds. Perfect location for work and play with excellent schools. Ideally located in the heart of key arteries: 696, 275, M5, 96.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6801 BROOKESHIRE Drive
6801 Brookshire Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2404 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED SPRAWLING RANCH IN POPULAR MAPLE RUN ESTATES, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, DOORWALLS OUT TO 2 GENEROUS TIERED CEDAR DECKS FROM DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN, SPACIOUS AND NEUTRAL ENTERTAINERS KITCHEN WITH

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
438 OLD PINE Way
438 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1639 sqft
Beautiful and bright 2 Story, 3 bedroom Condo Unit in desirable East Bay Village! The Condo features 3 big bedrooms, a huge walk-in closet in the upstairs bedroom, a covered balcony off the living room. Vaulted Ceilings, first floor Laundry Room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1482 MARINER Drive
1482 Mariner Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Enjoy this clean and updated Lake Village condo that features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and newer flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, newer paint, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
41561 CORNELL Drive
41561 Cornell Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1160 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom detached condo nestled in golf community. 2 Car attached garage. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Gas fireplace. Bright clean kitchen with ample cabinets, neutral counters and all appliances included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
212 S PONTIAC Trail
212 South Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1347 sqft
Incredible opportunity to lease directly on the north end of Walled Lake!!! This completely renovated and fully furnished bungalow offers 2 bed, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd., Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1395 sqft
Redwood White Lake is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7276 SIMSBURY Drive
7276 Simsbury Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2950 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL! Beautifully furnished Simsbury condo. Wonderful maintenance-free living in a fabulous gated community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6639 Red Cedar Ln
6639 Red Cedar Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2540 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER. You can do a Rent to Own or Purchase on this beautiful property. Enjoy this 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath condo that sits across the lake.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completeley updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4533 Bantry Dr
4533 Bantry Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2240 sqft
DON'T LET LESS THAN PERFECT CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! ?????? This is a 4 bedroom 2 1/2 home with 2,240 Sqaure Feet in a Quite neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2712 sqft
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6765 LANGTOFT Street
6765 Langtoft Avenue, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
3435 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath on the only free flowing canal on private 325 acre Upper Straits Lake. Only one house away from the main lake. Dock space for 1 boat. Conveniently located, over 4000 sq. ft. of finished living space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Commerce, MI

Commerce apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

