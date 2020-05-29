All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 933 Dewey Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
933 Dewey Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

933 Dewey Ave

933 Dewey Avenue · (734) 709-5709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

933 Dewey Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Yost

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Available Fall 2020 · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit Available Fall 2020 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit Newly Renovated! Available June 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great location on UM central campus. Large windows and large balcony. FREE PARKING ON-SITE. Laundry facilities available on-site. Tenant pays for utilities. Please call (734) 709-5709 for more information or to set up an appointment to see the apartment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE642808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Dewey Ave have any available units?
933 Dewey Ave has 3 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Dewey Ave have?
Some of 933 Dewey Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Dewey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
933 Dewey Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Dewey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 933 Dewey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 933 Dewey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 933 Dewey Ave does offer parking.
Does 933 Dewey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Dewey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Dewey Ave have a pool?
No, 933 Dewey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 933 Dewey Ave have accessible units?
No, 933 Dewey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Dewey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 Dewey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 933 Dewey Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity