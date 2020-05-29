916 S Main St

Amenities

916 S. Main Available 08/01/20 TIERED PRICING: $4,250/month for 5 tenants; $3,800/month for 4 tenants; or $3,450/month for 3 tenants



AUGUST LEASE: Beautiful 3 story, 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, furnished home near U of M Campus, U of M Sports Complex & U of M Stadium. Older home charm, impressively updated throughout. Stunning hardwood floors throughout, carpeted large finished third floor. Both full bathrooms are beautiful, new, and fully tiled. Newer kitchen and free laundry. House is equip with CENTRAL AC for those balmy days/nights. Driveway parking (some restrictions apply). This house is one you WILL NOT want to miss.

Tenants pay all utilities.

Estimated monthly Heat & Electric: $230.

Estimated quarterly water: $400 / 4 people or $505 / 5 people.

Max. Occupancy: 5



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE25061)