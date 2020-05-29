All apartments in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI
916 S Main St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:38 PM

916 S Main St

916 South Main Street · (734) 662-8832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

916 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Old West Side Historic District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 916 S. Main · Avail. Aug 1

$3,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1910 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
916 S. Main Available 08/01/20 TIERED PRICING: $4,250/month for 5 tenants; $3,800/month for 4 tenants; or $3,450/month for 3 tenants

AUGUST LEASE: Beautiful 3 story, 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, furnished home near U of M Campus, U of M Sports Complex & U of M Stadium. Older home charm, impressively updated throughout. Stunning hardwood floors throughout, carpeted large finished third floor. Both full bathrooms are beautiful, new, and fully tiled. Newer kitchen and free laundry. House is equip with CENTRAL AC for those balmy days/nights. Driveway parking (some restrictions apply). This house is one you WILL NOT want to miss.
Tenants pay all utilities.
Estimated monthly Heat & Electric: $230.
Estimated quarterly water: $400 / 4 people or $505 / 5 people.
Max. Occupancy: 5

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE25061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

