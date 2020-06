Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

714 W. Madison Available 08/25/20 The lease is from August- August however the current renter is looking for a lease takeover as soon as July 2020.Unique 1 bedroom house located in the heart of the Old West Side. This home offers an additional room in the lower level, great for music room or study. Garage for tenant use and driveway offers additional parking space. Just moments to downtown, campus and the Big House. Contact us today so that we can pass your information to the resident.



(RLNE156490)