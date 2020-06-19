436 South 4th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Newly Renovated, Conveniently Located



Located west of the University of Michigan's Central Campus, this rental is just a short walk to the Michigan Union, Shapiro Library and other central campus buildings. This is the perfect location to get to and from UM. This house's proximity to Main Street and Blake Transit make it incredibly convenient for experiencing the local night-life or traveling via bus to anywhere in Washtenaw County!



This rental has abundant space for hanging out in large or small groups. Equipped with a fully finished basement and a top floor loft that has been converted into an awesome dormer with full bed and bath, this four-floor home provides ample space for both work and play.



Enjoy a fresh cup of coffee or tea on your large front covered porch in the morning, or fire up the grill in the backyard. A house that has private outdoor space that is located so close to the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is extremely rare, so don't miss your opportunity to stop in and check this place out!



