Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
436 South 4th Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

436 South 4th Avenue

436 South Fourth Avenue · (734) 726-0042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

436 South Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. Aug 28

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Newly Renovated, Conveniently Located

Located west of the University of Michigan's Central Campus, this rental is just a short walk to the Michigan Union, Shapiro Library and other central campus buildings. This is the perfect location to get to and from UM. This house's proximity to Main Street and Blake Transit make it incredibly convenient for experiencing the local night-life or traveling via bus to anywhere in Washtenaw County!

This rental has abundant space for hanging out in large or small groups. Equipped with a fully finished basement and a top floor loft that has been converted into an awesome dormer with full bed and bath, this four-floor home provides ample space for both work and play.

Enjoy a fresh cup of coffee or tea on your large front covered porch in the morning, or fire up the grill in the backyard. A house that has private outdoor space that is located so close to the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is extremely rare, so don't miss your opportunity to stop in and check this place out!

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 South 4th Avenue have any available units?
436 South 4th Avenue has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 South 4th Avenue have?
Some of 436 South 4th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 South 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
436 South 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 South 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 436 South 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 436 South 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 436 South 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 436 South 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 South 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 South 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 436 South 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 436 South 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 436 South 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 436 South 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 South 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
