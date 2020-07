Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 08/05/20 Great Value! Beautiful Cloverly Village condo with 2 large bedrooms plus a spacious loft area with closet that could be used as a bedroom or den. Master suite with private bath, open kitchen to living area, over 1800 sq. feet of living space. Close to downtown and expressways. Occupancy early August. Sorry, no smoking, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5965599)