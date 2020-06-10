All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 201 E Madison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
201 E Madison St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

201 E Madison St

201 East Madison Street · (734) 680-8673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

201 East Madison Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Four Bedroom Home - Renovated · Avail. Aug 29

$3,345

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Four Bedroom Home - Renovated Available 08/29/20 Recently renovated four-bedroom, one-bathroom house for rent just one block from downtown Main Street nightlife, and two blocks from central U of M campus. The house features new carpet, counters, fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. The basement has been newly painted with a new furnace and central AC!

Laundry is located on-site. There are three porches, each with separate entrances, offering plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors.

Visit www.cabriocampus.com for additional details and photos of this and our other properties available.

(RLNE917274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E Madison St have any available units?
201 E Madison St has a unit available for $3,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 E Madison St have?
Some of 201 E Madison St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
201 E Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 201 E Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 201 E Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 201 E Madison St does offer parking.
Does 201 E Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E Madison St have a pool?
No, 201 E Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 201 E Madison St have accessible units?
No, 201 E Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E Madison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 E Madison St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 201 E Madison St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity