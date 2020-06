Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym

Listing is brought to you exclusively by Kim Roberts Realtor at RE/MAX Platinum. For more information call 734-645-5142.Great Great Location with ample space. Move in ready end unit. Hardwood floors in family room and kitchen. Great floor plan with gas fireplace in living room' Master bedroom with walk in closet en-suite has stand up shower and double bowl sinks' The second floor boost 2 additional bedrooms plus a full bath.and the convenience of a second floor laundry. Lower level has a study/office/exercise room with egress windows. Deck off of family room. Backyard area.Close to downtown and Michigan Stadium. Easy access to I-94. No more than 2 unrelated adults /2 vehicles permitted.