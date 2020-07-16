All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 1531 Packard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
1531 Packard Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:00 PM

1531 Packard Street

1531 Packard Street · (313) 989-6903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1531 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
For showings, please call/text Tami Simpson 313.989.6903 or tamisimpson@howardhanna.com. Fabulous Burns Park Condo! FULLY RENOVATED, PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED Condominium Home! Located in Ann Arbor's best neighborhood, this spectacular 2 Bedroom Condo has it all! Designed by leading New York City firm DDG Designs, this BRIGHT and SUNNY loft-like home features: *Walk or bike to Campus *Floor-to Ceiling Windows *Heat, hot/cold Water INCLUDED *Parking spot is INCLUDED *Private Storage Space INCLUDED *Real Oak Wood Floors *Custom-Built California Closets - Hangers Too *A/C, Ceiling Fans *Flat Screen TV in Living Room *Flat Screen TV in Bedrooms *Granite/Stainless Steel Kitchen w. Dishwasher and Microwave *Separate Dining Area *GREAT Layout *Bus stop right outside front door *Cats OK- Purrr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Packard Street have any available units?
1531 Packard Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Packard Street have?
Some of 1531 Packard Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Packard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Packard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Packard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 Packard Street is pet friendly.
Does 1531 Packard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Packard Street offers parking.
Does 1531 Packard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Packard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Packard Street have a pool?
No, 1531 Packard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Packard Street have accessible units?
No, 1531 Packard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Packard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Packard Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1531 Packard Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pools
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MI
Sterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity