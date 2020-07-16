1531 Packard Street

Amenities
For showings, please call/text Tami Simpson 313.989.6903 or tamisimpson@howardhanna.com. Fabulous Burns Park Condo! FULLY RENOVATED, PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED Condominium Home! Located in Ann Arbor's best neighborhood, this spectacular 2 Bedroom Condo has it all! Designed by leading New York City firm DDG Designs, this BRIGHT and SUNNY loft-like home features: *Walk or bike to Campus *Floor-to Ceiling Windows *Heat, hot/cold Water INCLUDED *Parking spot is INCLUDED *Private Storage Space INCLUDED *Real Oak Wood Floors *Custom-Built California Closets - Hangers Too *A/C, Ceiling Fans *Flat Screen TV in Living Room *Flat Screen TV in Bedrooms *Granite/Stainless Steel Kitchen w. Dishwasher and Microwave *Separate Dining Area *GREAT Layout *Bus stop right outside front door *Cats OK- Purrr