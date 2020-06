Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

1441 S. State Available 08/30/20 Listed exclusively by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239. The perfect athletic campus home. Check out these enormous bedrooms, updated kitchen, and three full bathrooms. Plenty of parking, a porch that overlooks Ocker field and just a block from Oostebaan Fieldhouse, the Football Practice Field, etc. Updated windows, and addition to the back of this home make it comfortable and efficient. Max occupancy: 6



