All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 1400 Morton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
1400 Morton Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

1400 Morton Avenue

1400 Morton Avenue · (734) 761-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1400 Morton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lower Burns Park. Next to bus stop. Two bedrooms, one and a half baths. Freshly pained, NEW Kitchen has cherry cabinets,granite counters, wood floor and all new appliances. Family room 12x20 master bedroom 12x13, study 10x10. Walk in storage closet off of family room 4.8x5.4. Basement storage units. Landlord pays heat and water. All exterior maintenance including snow and trash removal and lawn care. Onsite parking. Six blocks to south campus. Short walk to downtown restaurants and football stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Morton Avenue have any available units?
1400 Morton Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Morton Avenue have?
Some of 1400 Morton Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Morton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Morton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Morton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Morton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1400 Morton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Morton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1400 Morton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Morton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Morton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1400 Morton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Morton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1400 Morton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Morton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Morton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1400 Morton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity