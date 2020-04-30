1400 Morton Avenue

Amenities

Lower Burns Park. Next to bus stop. Two bedrooms, one and a half baths. Freshly pained, NEW Kitchen has cherry cabinets,granite counters, wood floor and all new appliances. Family room 12x20 master bedroom 12x13, study 10x10. Walk in storage closet off of family room 4.8x5.4. Basement storage units. Landlord pays heat and water. All exterior maintenance including snow and trash removal and lawn care. Onsite parking. Six blocks to south campus. Short walk to downtown restaurants and football stadium.