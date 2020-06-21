All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:05 AM

1249 ISLAND Drive

1249 Island Drive · (248) 626-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1249 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 65 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
1st floor condo over looking the pool includes: kitchen appliances, heat and water. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and both bedrooms. Two closets in each bedroom. Laundry available on premises. Agent please provide signed application (attached) proof of income and copy of credit report. Move in costs are 1st months rent, 1 12/ months security and a $200 cleaning and prep fee. This lease includes one assigned space, a second assigned space is available for an additional $50 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 ISLAND Drive have any available units?
1249 ISLAND Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 ISLAND Drive have?
Some of 1249 ISLAND Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 ISLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1249 ISLAND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 ISLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1249 ISLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1249 ISLAND Drive offer parking?
No, 1249 ISLAND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1249 ISLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 ISLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 ISLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1249 ISLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 1249 ISLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 1249 ISLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 ISLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 ISLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
