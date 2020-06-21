1249 ISLAND Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pool oven refrigerator

1st floor condo over looking the pool includes: kitchen appliances, heat and water. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and both bedrooms. Two closets in each bedroom. Laundry available on premises. Agent please provide signed application (attached) proof of income and copy of credit report. Move in costs are 1st months rent, 1 12/ months security and a $200 cleaning and prep fee. This lease includes one assigned space, a second assigned space is available for an additional $50 per month.