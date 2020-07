3013 COURTSIDE ROAD

Amenities

BEAUTUFUL SEMI-PRIVATE VILLA LOCATED IN THE SOUGHT AFTER GATED WOODMORE COMMUNITY. ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, THREE BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS, FOUR BATHROOMS CERAMIC TILE FLOOR,2 FIREPLACES,STAINLESS STEEL AND BLACK APPLIANCES,CATHEDRAL 12 FT CEILINGS,SUN ROOM,2 CAR GARAGE 4 CAR DRIVEWAY,PATIO,SUPER LARGE DECK ACCESIBLE FROM MASTER BEDROOM AND FAMILY ROOM,SEPERATE FORMAL DINING ROOM. ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING AND LILAC TREES. #1 GOLF COURSE AND COUNTRY CLUB,OLYMPIC STYLE POOLS AND MUCH MORE