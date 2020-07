Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Bowie's Woodmore South Community, this 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome offers a unique floor plan and a spacious and bright main level with access to a rear deck off of the kitchen's, breakfast room and adjoining family room. 2 Fireplaces, spacious walkout basement and a garage, offer the appeal of a single family home with the convenience of a consolidated town home.