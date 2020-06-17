1504 KINGSHILL STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This home is cute as a button with much space galore for a growing family. The home features an open concept family room with cathedral ceiling that extends to the dining room and main level. The kitchen is upgraded withe ceramic tile, stainless fridge, dishwasher and a back door for your deck and private yard area...ideal for cook outs. There are 4 large bedrooms, including one in the basement. The master bathroom is spacious withe a private slider that leads to a smaller deck, a master bath and two closets. The basement includes a very large family room with a slider leading to a covered patio, and the basement has a very large bedroom and a full bath in the hallway. There is a lower level area for much needed storage space that is accessible from the basement. Call today for a tour.