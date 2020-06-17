All apartments in Woodmore
1504 KINGSHILL STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:58 PM

1504 KINGSHILL STREET

1504 Kingshill Street · (301) 459-5040
Location

1504 Kingshill Street, Woodmore, MD 20721

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1388 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home is cute as a button with much space galore for a growing family. The home features an open concept family room with cathedral ceiling that extends to the dining room and main level. The kitchen is upgraded withe ceramic tile, stainless fridge, dishwasher and a back door for your deck and private yard area...ideal for cook outs. There are 4 large bedrooms, including one in the basement. The master bathroom is spacious withe a private slider that leads to a smaller deck, a master bath and two closets. The basement includes a very large family room with a slider leading to a covered patio, and the basement has a very large bedroom and a full bath in the hallway. There is a lower level area for much needed storage space that is accessible from the basement. Call today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 KINGSHILL STREET have any available units?
1504 KINGSHILL STREET has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1504 KINGSHILL STREET have?
Some of 1504 KINGSHILL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 KINGSHILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1504 KINGSHILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 KINGSHILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1504 KINGSHILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodmore.
Does 1504 KINGSHILL STREET offer parking?
No, 1504 KINGSHILL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1504 KINGSHILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 KINGSHILL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 KINGSHILL STREET have a pool?
No, 1504 KINGSHILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1504 KINGSHILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1504 KINGSHILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 KINGSHILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 KINGSHILL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 KINGSHILL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 KINGSHILL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
