Home
/
Woodmore, MD
/
12209 KINGS ARROW STREET
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:26 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12209 KINGS ARROW STREET
12209 Kings Arrow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12209 Kings Arrow Street, Woodmore, MD 20721
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have any available units?
12209 KINGS ARROW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodmore, MD
.
Is 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12209 KINGS ARROW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodmore
.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET offer parking?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have a pool?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have accessible units?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
