All apartments in Woodmore
Find more places like 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodmore, MD
/
12209 KINGS ARROW STREET
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:26 AM

12209 KINGS ARROW STREET

12209 Kings Arrow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12209 Kings Arrow Street, Woodmore, MD 20721

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have any available units?
12209 KINGS ARROW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodmore, MD.
Is 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12209 KINGS ARROW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodmore.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET offer parking?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have a pool?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have accessible units?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12209 KINGS ARROW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDKettering, MDBrock Hall, MDLake Arbor, MDBowie, MDMitchellville, MDLargo, MD
Glenn Dale, MDLanham, MDSeabrook, MDWestphalia, MDGlenarden, MDMarlboro Village, MDSummerfield, MDForestville, MDLandover, MDWalker Mill, MDNew Carrollton, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University