Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! This is a Beautifully renovated home available in 21207. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Everything in this house is being redone! This home features granite counter tops, central air, refinished hardwoods, finished basement, new appliances, and so much more!

Vouchers are accepted!



*Pictures are of another completed CR property*