Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7520 MAURY ROAD

Location

7520 Maury Road, Woodlawn, MD 21244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 level renovated townhouse for rent. 3 beds, 3 full baths, one half bath, large deck, large fenced backyard with storage shed. The town house is completely renovated with fresh paint, new carpets, new wood floor in living and dining, new ceramic floors in baths and walkout basement which has a fireplace. Kitchen has new granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. New screens and door hardware. All baths have been completely renovated with all new fixtures. The master bedroom bathroom has double vanity. New lighting and fixtures throughout home. Owner requests a 650 credit score. No vouchers. **Please TEXT listing agent at 410.336.6585 for access**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 MAURY ROAD have any available units?
7520 MAURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 7520 MAURY ROAD have?
Some of 7520 MAURY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7520 MAURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7520 MAURY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 MAURY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7520 MAURY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 7520 MAURY ROAD offer parking?
No, 7520 MAURY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7520 MAURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 MAURY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 MAURY ROAD have a pool?
No, 7520 MAURY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7520 MAURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7520 MAURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 MAURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7520 MAURY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7520 MAURY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7520 MAURY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
