7520 MAURY ROAD

Beautiful 3 level renovated townhouse for rent. 3 beds, 3 full baths, one half bath, large deck, large fenced backyard with storage shed. The town house is completely renovated with fresh paint, new carpets, new wood floor in living and dining, new ceramic floors in baths and walkout basement which has a fireplace. Kitchen has new granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. New screens and door hardware. All baths have been completely renovated with all new fixtures. The master bedroom bathroom has double vanity. New lighting and fixtures throughout home. Owner requests a 650 credit score. No vouchers. **Please TEXT listing agent at 410.336.6585 for access**