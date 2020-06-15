All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
6023 Gwynn Oak Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

6023 Gwynn Oak Ave

6023 Gwynn Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6023 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have this lovely 1 bed 1 bath apartment located in the Gwynn Oak Community of Baltimore County. The apartment is located on the main level of the building and comes with hardwood floors throughout and was recently renovated. Quick walk across the street will bring you to Gwynn Oak Park. Also located close to restaurants and local grocery stores. Quick and easy access to public transportation! Check out the 3-D tour prior to scheduling a showing to save you time! We hope to hear from you soon! 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave have any available units?
6023 Gwynn Oak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
Is 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6023 Gwynn Oak Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave offer parking?
No, 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave have a pool?
No, 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6023 Gwynn Oak Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Chadwick Manor
23 Doray Ct
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Edmondson Park
1661 Forest Park Avenue
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconyWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDMilford Mill, MDLochearn, MDArbutus, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MD
Lansdowne, MDIlchester, MDLinthicum, MDElkridge, MDEldersburg, MDBrooklyn Park, MDMays Chapel, MDFerndale, MDReisterstown, MDJessup, MDLutherville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College