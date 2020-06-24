6006 Chesworth Rd

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 4 bedroom/3 bathroom house in Catonsville!

Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute



Property highlights:



- Newly renovated with hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout

- Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Fully finished basement with 2 additional bedrooms

- Huge fenced in backyard with tool shed

- Private driveway and ample street parking

- Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

- Vouchers welcome



Available Now!



(RLNE4970794)