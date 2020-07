Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

3Br - 3ba - part finished basement with laundry. Updated heat pump. Electric cooking, electric hot water, electric heat (heat pump). Nice corner lot. 2 of the 3 bedrooms are a good size, the 3rd one is a little smaller but nice. The home offers a large private driveway. Great home in great condition! Photos do not show current fresh paint with gray color schem throught the home.